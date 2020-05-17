Your Ecological House: Bats, conspiracies and math

“Whoever said one person can’t change the world never ate an undercooked bat.”
— Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III
When I was a boy, the consensus among astronomers was that, in our vast universe, life existed only on earth. We were taught that there were no planets outside our solar system — because none had been discovered by the largest terrestrial telescopes.
But in 2013, scientists reported that space telescopes had shown there were as many as 40 billion earth-sized planets orbiting within the habitable zones of sun-like stars in our galaxy alone. (And, there are some two trillion galaxies in the universe.) The surfaces of each of those planets can be seen, in the words of one scientist, as representing a trillion little test tubes wherein the right reactions could form a complex chemical system we call living.
So, we now know the chances that life has NOT arisen elsewhere in the universe are statistically nil. It’s a virtual certainty that it has.
Switching abruptly to conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the present bane of our collective existence, I can say I would find them amusing if they weren’t so destructive. The conjectures are amusing because they are often far-fetched, depend on flimsy bits of evidence connected in a highly tentative fashion and are often self-contradictory — or at least contradict similar imaginative projections advanced by other self-appointed authorities and sleuths. The theories can be destructive when they are used as political weapons against science or particular scientists, or used against racial or national groups or health organizations struggling to control the pandemic.
Today’s many and varied conspiracy theories include the assertion that the virus is a Chinese, Russian or American (take your pick) bioweapon that was intentionally released so a hidden cabal of international conspirators could gain control of the world’s currency. Alternatively, some maintain that Bill Gates engineered and unleashed SARS-CoV-2 so he could force everyone to take a vaccine he’s developed that secretly implants a mind-controlling microchip in their brain. Others claim that 5G cell phone radiation is making us sick, and the pandemic is a hoax designed to cover that up.
Sigh. If only all this creative imagination were productively applied to finding solutions to the situation we find ourselves in. In an email, an acquaintance promulged the SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon theory with great certainty. When I responded that most scientists rejected that notion and believed that the new virus came from bats, he indignantly wrote that scientists were trained to ignore evidence about bioweapons and the natural evolution of viral genetic material that so readily interacts with that of humans was almost impossible. Sigh.
SARS-CoV-2 is one of six coronaviruses known to infect humans. But those six are among what scientists believe are tens of thousands of coronaviruses hosted by China’s many bat species. In recent years, 500 new coronaviruses have been found by researchers trying to stay ahead of the potential infection curve by scanning the bat population. Also, virus strains evolve quickly — which is why we need new flu vaccines each year.
In the rural surroundings of Wuhan, China, which is where SARS-CoV-2 first appeared, millions of people are in regular contact with millions of bats which inhabit the region. Bats enter houses, barns and gardens, and people enter bat caves to mine guano for fertilizer or escape bad weather. And it has recently been shown that coronaviruses can be directly transmitted from bat cells to human cells.
In short, whether SARS-CoV-2 was transmitted to humans at a Wuhan “live market” where bats are sold for food, or through an accident in a nearby virology lab, it is a virtual certainty that the virus originated in bats that share our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
