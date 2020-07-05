Your Ecological House: Is a greener world possible?

Herds of wild goats seen roving through Welsh villages, though not necessarily a boon to local gardeners, have given heart to environmentalists and nature lovers — the creatures are reclaiming “their” territory, thereby, potentially expanding their population. Since the primary danger to wild goats is likely cars rather than people (other than hunters), it is now possible to envision a world with less automotive traffic in which humans and nature can more equitably coexist.

People have noticed brighter colors, cleaner air and quieter, more peaceful surroundings in cities from New York to New Delhi.

The stoppage of polluting boat traffic has allowed residents to see to the bottom of Venice’s canals for the first time in decades. People everywhere are hearing bird songs far more clearly since mechanical noise pollution has subsided.

As well as affecting human health, air pollution, mainly in the vicinity of cities, takes a direct toll on wildlife, weakening or killing representatives of many species, especially insects. If our current global virus/economic shutdown continues, it is reasonable to assume that some of these animal populations might begin to bounce back — even from the brink of extinction.