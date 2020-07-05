Your Ecological House: Is a greener world possible?

“We don’t need a pandemic to breathe cleaner air.”
— Yifang Zhu, UCLA professor of public health
As of April 30 — which seems like eons ago — a study by Europe’s Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air estimated that coronavirus stay-at-home and travel restrictions had resulted in 11,000 fewer air-pollution-related deaths in the European Union. It also calculated that there were 6,000 fewer cases of childhood asthma, 600 fewer preterm births, 19,000 fewer asthma-related emergency room visits and a spanking 1.3 million fewer days of work absence.
Officials and researchers also noted that there was a correlation between COVID-19 death rates and air pollution, implying a causal relationship between pollution and susceptibility to the disease. As journalist David Meyer put it in an April 30 article in Fortune Magazine (online), “We already knew that air pollution is linked with chronic respiratory disease, cancer, cardiovascular disease and so on — and people with these conditions are particularly susceptible to COVID-19.”
Along with these health benefits of the Great Shutdown (not of the virus, obviously) there have been signs of at least some potential windfalls for the natural world. One of the more obvious signs is the return of wild animals to the deserted streets of communities around the globe.
Herds of wild goats seen roving through Welsh villages, though not necessarily a boon to local gardeners, have given heart to environmentalists and nature lovers — the creatures are reclaiming “their” territory, thereby, potentially expanding their population. Since the primary danger to wild goats is likely cars rather than people (other than hunters), it is now possible to envision a world with less automotive traffic in which humans and nature can more equitably coexist.
People have noticed brighter colors, cleaner air and quieter, more peaceful surroundings in cities from New York to New Delhi.
The stoppage of polluting boat traffic has allowed residents to see to the bottom of Venice’s canals for the first time in decades. People everywhere are hearing bird songs far more clearly since mechanical noise pollution has subsided.
As well as affecting human health, air pollution, mainly in the vicinity of cities, takes a direct toll on wildlife, weakening or killing representatives of many species, especially insects. If our current global virus/economic shutdown continues, it is reasonable to assume that some of these animal populations might begin to bounce back — even from the brink of extinction.
But current trends are unlikely to continue indefinitely, or even long enough for there to be a true recovery of something resembling the pre-industrial natural world. Europe is already reopening, and its economy is slowly getting back on track — reliant, as before, on the fossil-fuel driven machinery that propels it.
The question we need to ask ourselves, as we continue to endure the pandemic and the economic debacle it’s triggered, is whether we’re getting back on the right track. To paraphrase Greta Thunberg, many people want to return to “normal,” but normal was a disaster.
Yes, there was prosperity, albeit grievously unequal, in most developed countries. But as a global society we were racing toward an environmental disaster of proportions unprecedented since a meteor wiped out the dinosaurs at the end of the Jurassic. Runaway global heating, the sixth extinction and the inevitable human population crash were less than a generation away.
But now the pandemic has given us a brief moment to pause, collect ourselves and think about new possibilities. It has given us a vision of a healthier, less frenetic planet free of the dread of existential doom that has hung over humanity, particularly our younger generation. It has given us a glimpse of a future we might actually want at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
