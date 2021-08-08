Your Ecological House: Oceans of trouble

“…oceans no longer protect us…”
— George W. Bush
For thousands of years, the world’s oceans have been our friend. They’ve facilitated travel, trade and the movement of people, and provided bounteous food and other necessities and luxuries. But for millions of years, as we recently have come to understand, oceans have also “befriended” us by playing a major role, if not the major role, in regulating the earth’s climate.
Without the enormous capacity of the oceans to regulate global temperatures, and thus the exchange of energy between the earth’s various regions, our thin and fragile atmosphere would be far more volatile. Destructive wind and dust storms, hundreds of miles across, would be commonplace; and rain storms would be far more potent, flooding many regions but frequently receding as rapidly as they arrived, leaving vast areas too dry to support significant terrestrial life. Our planet would be less like the earthly Garden of Eden that nurtured our rise as a species, and more like Mars with its huge temperature swings and barren surfaces.
Two fortunate facts have saved us from that fate, and set the stage for our evolution and that of billions of other species. First, oceans cover about 70% of the earth’s surface. Second, water has a much higher capacity to absorb and hold heat than most other materials. Together, these factors mean that the oceans can store enormous quantities of incoming solar radiation as heat. Some of that heat is released into the atmosphere when it cools, keeping winter temperatures within livable ranges. When the atmosphere warms, the oceans absorb and retain heat, keeping surface temperatures down.
However, as vast as our oceans are, there are limits to their heat-storing capacity, and those limits are currently being pushed, if not actually reached or exceeded. Since at least the 1970s, more than 93% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases has been absorbed and stored in the oceans, most of it in the upper 700 meters of water, while some has circulated to even greater depths.
Within the ocean itself this “new heat” is already causing substantial problems, including sea-level rise due to the thermal expansion of water and the melting of sea ice, especially in Antarctica. Additionally, warming water is disturbing marine ecosystems and displacing many marine species — or threatening them with extinction.
Then there’s the double-edged sword of CO2 absorption. Much of the excess CO2 released into the atmosphere since the beginning of the industrial revolution has been absorbed by the oceans, reducing the rate of global surface heating. The downside of this is that CO2 uptake causes ocean acidification, which is wiping out the world’s coral reefs and the marine life — including many sources of food for humans — that depends on them. But as the oceans warm, their capacity to absorb CO2 is diminished, which is good for the remaining marine life, but increases atmospheric CO2 content, exacerbating warming.
But here’s the real rub. An analysis by climatologists at the Imperial College of London established that if the same amount of heat that went into the top 2,000 meters of ocean between 1955 and 2010 had gone into the lower 10 kilometers of the atmosphere, the earth would have warmed by 97ºF! But it doesn’t have to get nearly that bad to get really bad, as our current 1.8ºF warming so painfully illustrates.
As the oceans even begin to approach the limits of their heat-storing capacity, their ability to buffer atmospheric heating will diminish, quickly. Then the atmosphere will heat up, quickly — in turn reducing oceanic buffering, in an unstoppable feedback loop.
To survive, we must eliminate all carbon pollution at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz