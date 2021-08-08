Your Ecological House: Oceans of trouble

However, as vast as our oceans are, there are limits to their heat-storing capacity, and those limits are currently being pushed, if not actually reached or exceeded. Since at least the 1970s, more than 93% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases has been absorbed and stored in the oceans, most of it in the upper 700 meters of water, while some has circulated to even greater depths.

Within the ocean itself this “new heat” is already causing substantial problems, including sea-level rise due to the thermal expansion of water and the melting of sea ice, especially in Antarctica. Additionally, warming water is disturbing marine ecosystems and displacing many marine species — or threatening them with extinction.

Then there’s the double-edged sword of CO2 absorption. Much of the excess CO2 released into the atmosphere since the beginning of the industrial revolution has been absorbed by the oceans, reducing the rate of global surface heating. The downside of this is that CO2 uptake causes ocean acidification, which is wiping out the world’s coral reefs and the marine life — including many sources of food for humans — that depends on them. But as the oceans warm, their capacity to absorb CO2 is diminished, which is good for the remaining marine life, but increases atmospheric CO2 content, exacerbating warming.