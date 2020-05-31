Your Ecological House: Science and pseudoscience

“Remember, if you want to believe what you’re hearing, you should put your guard up just a little bit more.”
— Beth Skwarecki, Senior Health Editor, LifeHacker
Wearing a mask “activates the (corona)virus” in your lungs. Giving patients oxygen for COVID-19 pneumonia is harmful. If you take flu shots, your risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus goes way up. SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus, doesn’t cause COVID-19, the disease: It’s caused by a mouse virus which contaminated vaccine supplies years ago.
These scientific-soundings claims, all of which are false, come from two videos — Plandemic and Doctor Who Predicted COVID-19 Answers All — which are currently enjoying widespread circulation on the Web. Both films make many more erroneous, misleading or entirely false statements about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the pandemic, and they are among thousands of videos and social media posts that do the same. Together they comprise a “misinfodemic” that has spread even faster than the virus — and potentially can help it infect and kill more people.
But, given the life-and-death stakes involved, how can we recognize misinformation about the coronavirus for what it is? How do we know, for example, whether wearing a mask in a grocery store helps protect us and/or others from infection, or just makes us sicker?
Both films mentioned above are “interviews,” slickly produced in convincing documentary style. The interviewees have authoritative credentials: Plandemic’s is a Ph.D. virologist and the doctor, who in a general way “predicted” the pandemic, is a licensed physician. So, if “mainstream” and “alternative” narratives about the virus contradict each other, whose word should you take?
First, check in with yourself. Is the purveyor of information (or misinformation) telling you something you’d like to hear? We live in extremely uncertain, scary times, and most of us would love to have clear answers to problems that affect our lives but seem intractable.
Wouldn’t it be nice if there were a pill you could take that would keep you from getting COVID-19, and would fix you right up if you already had it? Hydrochloroquine has been touted as such a pill and, against the advice of most medical experts and health organizations many healthy, but apparently fearful people have clamored for hydrochloroquine prescriptions. (Now that the Lancet, one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals, has produced what should be a definitive study of 96,000 cases worldwide showing that hydrochloroquine is not helpful and is often harmful or even deadly to COVID-19 patients, we can hope this dangerous trend ceases.)
Oddly, the duller and less assured-sounding a source of information is, the more likely it is to be true. The true science of an uncertain situation remains uncertain. Anyone who claims, as the “predictive doctor” does, that the virus “will go away by next summer,” is revealing themselves as at best unreliable, if not actually untrustworthy. What a scientist who’s actually telling us the truth would say, if asked when the virus might “go away,” is, “We don’t know.” While that’s not particularly comforting, it gives us a far better frame of reference for dealing with the crisis than a false certainty.
Slick videos, damning denunciations of all forms of authority and expertise, “secret inside information” (usually spread all over the Web), unsourced or unvetted information, and attributions of evil intent to the scientific or medical community (conspiracy theories) should be suspect, and, if not dismissed out of hand, carefully checked. (As should the credentials of the purveyor. The Plandemic virologist was arrested in 2011 for stealing a computer and data from her lab after her published experimental results could not be replicated and she was suspected of faking them.)
So, should you wear a mask in a grocery store? I did a little online research, and I do at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
