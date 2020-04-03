Your Ecological House: The challenge of stayin' alive

What does that mean?

According to the (accurate) definition in the Wikipedia article Herd Immunity, “Herd immunity is a form of indirect protection from infectious disease that occurs when a large percentage of a population becomes immune to an infection, whether through previous infections or vaccination, thereby providing a measure of protection for individuals who are not immune.”

It works like this: Say in a total population of 100 people, 75 individuals are immune to disease “X.” If someone catches X, chances are that three out of four people she encounters will be immune to the disease and will not contract and spread it (although they could spread it if, like coronavirus, it survived on their hands and could be transmitted by direct contact). X would only be caught and potentially spread by those who are not already immune.