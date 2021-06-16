Yun Hsiang the dragon is 37th addition to Albany carousel

After a momentous test run, the dragon’s donors got free joyrides before the carousel opened to the public. Cecilia reverted back to a little kid while she giddily bobbed up and down atop the dragon as the carousel spun.

It’s normal for anyone to look child-like when riding on a carousel, but Cecilia has a special childhood connection to this animal in particular.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The Gores, who live in Corvallis, have been supporters of the historic carousel for decades. Their names can even be found on the walls of the building itself, high up toward the rafters in a place of honor reserved for people and businesses who donate large sums to the organization.

But Yun Hsiang is a symbolic addition for the Gores since its name, Yun, was Cecilia’s maiden name when she grew up — in China and then Taiwan — and the Chinese character found on the pearl that the dragon clutches is actually a physical representation of her maiden name. Hsiang means, “harmony” and the symbolism of the dragon, both in Chinese culture and in the hopes of the Gores when they donated it, is to promote friendship and unity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The creation of something beautiful is always worthwhile,” said Cecilia Gore of why they sponsored the new installation. “Our hope is that it will make the world brighter and more enchanting for children.”