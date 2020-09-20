ZIP code data again shows few cases for Sweet Home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sweet Home continues to be one of the mid-Willamette Valley’s healthiest communities, at least in terms of COVID-19 cases.

The Oregon Health Authority’s ZIP code data, typically released on Wednesdays, shows the Sweet Home area with 17 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus — that’s just one additional case in nearly a month, since Aug. 23. Sweet Home’s caseload is good for an estimated 125.3 instances per 100,000 people.

The figures for many small towns, however, aren’t available, as the state doesn’t share exact data on ZIP codes with fewer than 10 cases.

The Albany area, with 273 cases, continued to have among the worst COVID-19 figures for the area, according to OHA ZIP code data. Harrisburg isn’t far behind, at least in terms of cases by population.

ZIP code 97322 in Albany had 163 instances of COVID-19, as well as an estimated 478.9 cases per 100,000 people, OHA data indicates. ZIP code 97321, encompassing Albany and Millersburg, had 110 cases and 441.3 cases per 100,000 people.

OHA figures show Harrisburg with 23 cases, or 478 per 100,000.