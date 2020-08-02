ZIP code data shows Monroe with zero COVID-19 cases

Small town life apparently retains some of its charms during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Monroe area remained the only community in Linn or Benton counties without a COVID-19 case, according to ZIP code data from the Oregon Health Authority.
Zero. None. Zilch. Zip.
The city of Monroe has a population of 640 people, according to the Portland State University Population Research Center. But the ZIP code covers a wide swath of land, and includes unincorporated towns such as Alpine and Bellfountain, and other pockets of people such as Dawson and Irish Bend.
The ZIP code data from the OHA was part of a weekly report issued on Wednesdays.
The Albany and Millersburg areas had the most instances of the illness in Linn and Benton counties, with 131 combined cases between ZIP codes 97321 and 97322.
Corvallis, Adair Village and surrounding communities had 94 COVID-19 cases between ZIP codes 97330 and 97333. There are more reported instances of the illness in Corvallis, though how many isn’t clear in OHA figures. The Oregon State University ZIP code, 97331, was listed as having 1-9 cases.
The Lebanon area had 66 COVID-19 cases listed, while Philomath had 20, Sweet Home 14 and Jefferson 12.
The Alsea, Brownsville, Halsey, Harrisburg, Scio and Tangent areas were all listed as having 1-9 cases of COVID-19, according to OHA data.
Oregon reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including four in Linn County and one in Benton County.
The state’s pandemic death toll also rose by one and now stands at 326.
The state now has 19,097 cases of COVID-19. Linn County has 248 cases and 10 deaths as of Sunday, while Benton County has 155 instances of the illness and six deaths.
Oregon has 394,560 negative tests for COVID-19, according to the OHA. In Linn County, there have been 10,547 negative tests, and Benton County has 8,241 negative tests.
The latest death reported by the OHA was a 68-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on Thursday at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
Other new cases were reported by the OHA on Sunday in the following counties: Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Malheur (10), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (48), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (20), Wasco (3), Washington (47) and Yamhill (9).
The United States now has more than 4.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 154,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.
