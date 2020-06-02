Zonta Club of Corvallis board members announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Zonta Club of Corvallis announced its board of directors for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Officers selected are Andrea Shonnard, president; Laurie Russell, vice president; Cathy Meyers, treasurer; Selma Starns, secretary; and Leigh Griffith, immediate past president.

Additional directors and their committees include: Ruth Johns, advocacy; Ginny Lucker, attendance and fellowship; Becca Freeby, communications; Mary Bentley, community grants; Susan Cronenwett, membership; Pete Bober, programs; Rebecca Camden, scholarships; and Kathleen Petrucela, service.

The Zonta Club of Corvallis was chartered in 1940, and is a member of Zonta International, a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

For more information visit www.zontacorvallis.org or email zontacorvallis@gmail.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0