LUBA sides with Linn County on urban fringe issue

The Land Use Board of Appeals has sided with Linn County regarding urban fringe issues and the city and county’s Urban Growth Boundary Management Agreement of 1988.
LUBA issued a final order last week.
In September, the city appealed a prior decision after the Linn County Board of Commissioners approved code text amendments within the urban growth boundary. Currently, retail and housing developments stop at the city’s boundaries.
The 1988 agreement guides development issues within the UGB and also requires approval by the city for rezoning within the boundary.
The city’s appeal focused on the county’s new definition of the term “density” and the process individual property owners could use when applying to have a property resized. The property would not have to be rezoned because it would be based on county-approved variances and the city would no longer have to give approval.
The county argued, and LUBA has agreed, that the term density does not mean “dwelling units per acre,” but the minimum designated property size that may be permitted without a separate land use decision or property size variance.
LUBA also ruled that density is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan.
The city argued that the 1988 agreement should be considered part of the county’s comprehensive plan concerning the urban fringe area. But LUBA disagreed.
“We see nothing in the LCC (Linn County Code) that states the Agreement is incorporated into the LCCP (Linn County Comprehensive Plan), and a mere statement that the Agreement is intended to govern procedures is not sufficient to demonstrate that the agreement is a part of the LCC, or LCCP,” the decision noted.
LUBA also ruled that the county’s amendments are consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan and the county has coordinated with the city.
“Hopefully this issue is now behind both the city and county,” said Commissioner Roger Nyquist. “One would hope we would have a conversation and work together to make sure there is an adequate supply of housing in the area.”
He added, “Fifty percent of people who live in Albany are employed outside the Albany area and 50% of people who work here live somewhere else.”
According to Nyquist, the tight housing market not only affects the way people live and their checkbooks, it “has also overloaded our transportation system.”
“I hope we can come together and develop a long-term strategy that insures an adequate supply of housing for families who want to live here,” he said.
The Albany City Council does not plan to appeal the decision.
“It’s important to note that the staff from both the city and county always work together for the benefit of area residents,” City Manager Peter Troedsson said. “LUBA decisions provide clarity. Often, rules can go no in a number of directions. We all welcome clarity.”