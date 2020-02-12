LUBA sides with Linn County on urban fringe issue

“We see nothing in the LCC (Linn County Code) that states the Agreement is incorporated into the LCCP (Linn County Comprehensive Plan), and a mere statement that the Agreement is intended to govern procedures is not sufficient to demonstrate that the agreement is a part of the LCC, or LCCP,” the decision noted.

LUBA also ruled that the county’s amendments are consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan and the county has coordinated with the city.

“Hopefully this issue is now behind both the city and county,” said Commissioner Roger Nyquist. “One would hope we would have a conversation and work together to make sure there is an adequate supply of housing in the area.”

He added, “Fifty percent of people who live in Albany are employed outside the Albany area and 50% of people who work here live somewhere else.”

According to Nyquist, the tight housing market not only affects the way people live and their checkbooks, it “has also overloaded our transportation system.”

“I hope we can come together and develop a long-term strategy that insures an adequate supply of housing for families who want to live here,” he said.

The Albany City Council does not plan to appeal the decision.

“It’s important to note that the staff from both the city and county always work together for the benefit of area residents,” City Manager Peter Troedsson said. “LUBA decisions provide clarity. Often, rules can go no in a number of directions. We all welcome clarity.”

