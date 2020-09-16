Lyons, Mehama residents assessing fire damage

The Garrisons have been sifting through what remains of their shop. There are frameworks to an ATV and a 1973 Honda motorcycle.

Unless it was made of metal, it didn’t survive.

Some wooden fence posts appeared to be floating in air, burned away from the ground and hanging by wires and a few remaining wooden posts.

“Insurance adjusters are so busy and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been asked to pull items out and take photos of what was destroyed,” Larry Garrison said.

Like most shops, the list is long, everything from an antique brass bed to a metal star that hung on the front of the building.

“It is really going to be difficult getting a handle on how many tools we lost,” Garrison said.

His wife said the rural community will rebuild.

“Come back in a year and see how it will have changed,” she said.

Donna Baumann said she and her husband live near Scio.

“We were fine, but it was close,” she said. “We left our home due to the smoke. We have friends in Mill City and Gates who lost everything. Our old family home up there is gone. The whole neighborhood is gone.”