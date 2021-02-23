Making the shift to electric vehicles

He ran both companies out of a modest shop at his home for several years and moved to the downtown location in late 2017.

Swaney said his shop — which employs three technicians — services 15 to 20 vehicles per year, sometimes doing completely new projects and sometimes upgrading vehicles that were converted 15 or 20 years ago to modern systems.

“It often takes months,” Swaney said. “There aren’t kits that apply to every vehicle. We listen to the customer’s needs, their vision of how the vehicle will be used and their budget. Increasing horsepower and range with a show-quality finish takes time and money.”

Most owners, Swaney said, want to be able to go cruising on the weekends and want to be able to travel 150 to 200 miles or more on a charge. Cost ranges from $40,000 to $60,000 but can go well beyond that price range.

Swaney said there is a company in England that specializes in configuring Rolls-Royces, and those projects can cost more than $400,000.

Last summer, he said, his company delivered a very special Rolls-Royce: a car once owned by country music great Johnny Cash.