May rains improve mid-valley dams water levels

The Army Corps of Engineers will host another in a series of video conferences talking about the 13 dams in the Willamette Valley from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.

As recent weeks have brought more precipitation to the Willamette Valley, the Corps of Engineers, anticipates better water refill throughout the summer than previously forecast.

Join online at: https://usace.webex.com/meet/WillametteWaterManagement or call: 1-877-402-9753; Access Code: 932 700 4# and use the security code: 928 37 #.

Corps officials said a dry winter and early spring produced less than optimal water conditions throughout the Willamette Valley Project. Across most of the Willamette Basin, May precipitation has been good.

The Corps anticipates most reservoirs to fill at the beginning of the conservation season, facilitating recreation through the summer. A few reservoirs may not fill completely, however.

The Corps hosted three virtual information sessions on water conditions, forecasts and management in early May. These recorded meetings can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/PortlandCorps/videos <http://www.youtube.com/PortlandCorps/videos>.