Med Talks to feature hospital leaders

The chief executive officers from the three hospitals in the mid-Willamette Valley will talk about the challenges and successes they have experienced this year in virtual Med Talk seminars hosted by the Samaritan Foundations.

Members of the public are invited to join these leaders as they look back on 2020 and all it had to offer. Topics include the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon wildfires, opening of new facilities, awards and accomplishments.

From 10-11 a.m. Dec. 9, the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation will host Marty Cahill, CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. RSVP to Brandy O’Bannon at bobannon@samhealh.org to receive the virtual event link.

From noon to 1 p.m. on Dec. 10, the Albany General Hospital Foundation will host Dan Keteri, CEO of Samaritan Albany General Hospital. RSVP to Bobby Williams at robertw@samhealth.org to receive the virtual event link.

From noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 11, Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation’s Women Investing in Samaritan Health (WISH) will host Laura Hennum, CEO of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. RSVP to Whitney Olsen at wolsen@samhealth.org to receive the virtual event link.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate and drive the conversation by submitting questions when they RSVP or by asking them during the presentation.

