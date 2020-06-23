Meet and greet tonight for Lebanon candidates

LEBANON — The public is invited to meet the two finalists for the city administrator’s position from 6-7 p.m. today at the Boulder Falls Event Center, 605 Mullins Drive.
The event will also be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nl22EmxE_5Q.
Finalists Troy Swanson of Anchorage, Alaska, and Christy Wurster of Silverton will be interviewed Tuesday afternoon by a panel of community members. That evening, after opening remarks, Swanson and Wurster will be available to talk informally with community members, although social distancing protocols will remain in place.
Members of the public are invited to provide verbal or written comments about their impressions of each candidate.
Final interviews by the community panel will be held Wednesday.
Swanson has worked for the city of Anchorage since 1997, first as a supervisor of technical services and then in numerous other positions, including the last 12 years as chief information officer and IT Division director.
Swanson has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of Alaska, Anchorage.
Since 2017, Wurster has been the Silverton city manager, although she has worked in local government since 1995. She has previously served as Sweet Home city manager pro tem, interim city administrator of Fairview, interim budget director in Creswell, assistant to the city manager in Salem, city manager of Dayton and assistant public works director in Dallas.
She has a bachelor’s degree in management and communication from Western Baptist College and a master of public administration degree from Portland State University.
Lebanon has been without a full-time city manager since August, when Gary Marks resigned from the position.
Engineering Services Director Ron Whitlatch has served as acting city manager since then.
