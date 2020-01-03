Men invited to 'Mentored Up' event in Sweet Home

Bascom has a degree in Bible and theology from Northwest Christian University in Eugene, and master’s degrees in divinity from Regent College in Vancouver and counseling from Oregon State University.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I see this program as highlighting three keys for men: show up in the lives of children, their own and others; live out their lives as positive role models; and speak out in support of children,” he said.

Bascom understands that for many, the thought of becoming a mentor — free training is provided — can be “intimidating.”

“There is no obligation to sign up after this program,” he said. “This is designed to get mentoring on people’s radar.”

He has already begun a podcast program with at-risk youth in Lebanon. “Twice a month I am putting an at-risk youth together with a community leader for a one-hour Mentored podcast,” he said.

Those podcasts can be heard on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, or at https://mentoredpodcast.org/.

He said the results have been moving, such as the podcast that featured a Camp Attitude founder Ron Hegge meeting with a teen who had considered suicide. Hegge, who was paralyzed in a surfing accident years ago, shared why he cherishes life every day, despite its challenges.