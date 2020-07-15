Merkley focuses on healthcare, coronavirus in Benton County town hall

Merkley said there’s a House act that including such funding that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a U.S. Senator from Kentucky, has stalled on for about six weeks. Merkley said that’s unacceptable as schools are planning for the coming year.

The same act includes money for state and local governments, healthcare, election protection and virus testing and tracing.

“We’ve tried to take on the president’s effort to use economic blackmail to force school districts into a certain profile,” Merkley said, “because essentially it’s a very difficult decision how your structure a school so to maintain a maximum amount of educational advancement for our children while keeping them safe. This is no place for election politics, and the president is way off base on this.”

Along with others, Merkley is fighting efforts to continue channeling resources to the U.S. military and questioning whether funding might be better spent elsewhere.

“National security is very important, but are we doing a cost-effective job of that?” he asked, noting that one trillion dollars is slated to be used on nuclear weapon redevelopment in the next 20 years.