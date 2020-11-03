Mid-valley adds 30 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

The latest Oregon deaths included an 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Oct. 29 in her residence; a 63-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Nov. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who became symptomatic on Oct. 21 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on Nov. 1 in her residence; a 47-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Oct. 30 in her residence; an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 29; a 75-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass; an 87-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence Portland Medical Center; and a 94-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Oct. 11 and died on Nov. 1 at Providence Portland Medical Center.