Mid-valley cities crafting reopening plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn’t just businesses that began reopening Friday, city governments throughout Linn and Benton Counties have also announced varying plans on how they will provide public services during Phase I of the Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening strategies.

The city of Albany plans to begin Phase I protocols on June 1.

Spokeswoman Marilyn Smith said the city is using the two-week-interval to “make sure our safety measures are in place for our residents, customers and staff.”

Until then, city facilities and services that have been closed or curtailed, will remain closed or curtailed.

The following services remain closed: playgrounds, restrooms, dog park; City Hall; the community pool; Fire Station 11; both library branches; Maple Lawn preschool; Municipal Court; police department; public works building; Senior Center and Swanson Fitness Center.

Opening Friday were parks open spaces and trails; skate park; pickleball courts (singles play only); tennis courts (singles play only); horseshoe pits.