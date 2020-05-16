Mid-valley cities crafting reopening plans

It wasn’t just businesses that began reopening Friday, city governments throughout Linn and Benton Counties have also announced varying plans on how they will provide public services during Phase I of the Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening strategies.
The city of Albany plans to begin Phase I protocols on June 1.
Spokeswoman Marilyn Smith said the city is using the two-week-interval to “make sure our safety measures are in place for our residents, customers and staff.”
Until then, city facilities and services that have been closed or curtailed, will remain closed or curtailed.
The following services remain closed: playgrounds, restrooms, dog park; City Hall; the community pool; Fire Station 11; both library branches; Maple Lawn preschool; Municipal Court; police department; public works building; Senior Center and Swanson Fitness Center.
Opening Friday were parks open spaces and trails; skate park; pickleball courts (singles play only); tennis courts (singles play only); horseshoe pits.
“When the public is allowed in city buildings again, safety protocols will be in place and access will still be limited for some time,” Smith said in a prepared statement. “People who have city business to conduct can do so by making an appointment, by phone, or by email or other online transaction.”
Corvallis has not set a reopening date, according to spokesman Patrick Rollens.
“We are not going to rush our reopening because we have some massive logistical challenges to reconfigure,” Rollens said. “We are going to take a methodical approach to ensure the safety of our staff and customers.”
Rollens said for example, the public library is a tremendous gathering place.
“But gatherings are tough to do right now,” Rollens said. “We will be installing signage, perhaps markings on the floors to direct foot traffic and help people reduce close contacts and we will be installing physical barriers — sneeze guards — like everyone else.”
The city’s BMX and skate parks opened Friday. The Osborn Aquatic Center will remain closed per state guidelines.
Current closures include: City Hall; Finance Department; Municipal Court; Police Department; Fire Station; Public Works; Parks/Recreation Office; sports fields; Osborn Aquatic Center and Majestic Theatre; public library (home delivery available.)
Rollens said Corvallis residents can stay updated daily by visiting www.corvallisoregon.gov/reopening.
Lebanon has extended its State of Emergency declaration until July 6.
A copy of the Declaration can be found on the city’s website at https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/covid19/page/extension-declaration-local-emergency-july-6
Lebanon city facilities have been modified to ensure social distancing measures remain in place.
The city has purchased enough Personal Protective Equipment for staff that wishes to utilize them.
The following closures remain in effect: Senior Center; public library (curbside pickup available); Municipal Court will open in June; Police Department; City Hall; playgrounds and sports courts.
LINX Transit/Dial-A-Bus will continue Monday through Friday.
Meals on Wheels will continue services.
City staff will operate under modified work conditions and public meetings will continue to be conducted on-line.
The city of Sweet Home was finalizing its reopening plan on Friday.
