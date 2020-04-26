Mid-valley high school seniors celebrated through class of 2020 spirited yard signs

Tracy Lengwin, mother of Corvallis High senior Maci Lengwin, said she surprised her daughter with the sign, and both were overcome with emotion.

“It was really great,” Lengwin said. “She was pretty touched and overwhelmed by it as well.”

Maci, her mother said, is “super social” and would always help plan events like dances and assemblies when school was in session.

“She’s knee-deep involved in everything, so for her it’s been really devastating,” Lengwin said. “Through these obviously unprecedented times,” getting the sign as a token of appreciation “was such a bright light in our month.”

Reilly Mincinski, a soon-to-be Corvallis High School graduate and daughter of a Gillot employee, helped drop off some signs last week. Mincinski, who will attend the University of Hawaii at Manoa in the fall to study nursing, said the signs are symbolic of her class still being able to get the job done.

“It feels pretty great,” she said. “It allows my community to see that I’m part of the class that got cut short but we’re still thriving.”

She didn’t actually get to see her own sign go up because she was helping get other people theirs.