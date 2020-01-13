Mid-valley readies for winter weather smorgasbord

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm advisory for much of western Oregon that may include measurable snow on the valley floor and “significant” accumulations above 1,500 feet.

Overnight temperatures may dip to the mid-20s, causing some icy road surfaces for Tuesday morning commuters.

“Were cautious and we want to be ready,” Linn County Roadmaster Darrin Lane said. “Even if we get snow on the valley floor, it doesn’t appear it is going to last a long time. But we are concerned that with temperatures maybe dropping below freezing, there may be some icy patches and it has been too wet for us to apply de-icer.”

The best advice for drivers, he added, would be to allow for extra commute time and to slow down.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The weather advisory is expected to last through late Tuesday evening.

The mid-valley forecast is calling for rain daily until Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low- to mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s. Sunday’s high could climb to 51 with a low of 38.

Snow was already accumulating in the Santiam Pass area Monday morning with possible accumulations of up to 16 inches. Travelers are also advised of possible wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, creating near whiteout conditions.