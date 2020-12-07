Mid-Valley remembers Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attack

It was Sunday morning, and the Nebraska-reared Russell was reading a book preparing to go on duty.

Russell said he had enlisted in the Navy to escape the poverty of the Great Depression. He had served aboard the USS Oklahoma for about 18 months before the attack.

When the Oklahoma was bombed, Russell made it to the top deck and then leapt about six feet to the USS Maryland, catching a rope to keep him out of the fuel that was burning atop the water.

Russell helped load anti-aircraft guns on the Maryland for the rest of the attack.

He spent the remainder of World War II serving aboard the USS Mahan, a destroyer, until it was heavily damaged by a kamikaze attack and sunk by U.S. forces to avoid its capture by the Japanese in December 1944.

The Mahan had provided support for Marines landing at Guadalcanal and engaged in numerous battles.

Russell remained in the Navy after the war, traveled extensively around the world — including Japan — and retired in 1960. He worked in the transportation field until retiring in 1980.

Members of Post 10 presented Russell with a framed puzzle depicting the Pearl Harbor attack that Russell had put together.