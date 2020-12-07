Mid-Valley remembers Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attack

A dozen years ago, there were seven mid-valley survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces.
Today, there is only one.
Monday morning, centenarian David Russell was called a “true American hero” by American Legion Post 10 Commander David Solomon during the 79th annual commemoration of the event that drew the United States into World War II.
Russell, who leapt from the USS Oklahoma to the USS Maryland after the Oklahoma was struck by torpedoes dropped by airplanes, said the situation could have been even worse had the Japanese bombed a fuel tanker that had tied up between the Oklahoma and the Maryland.
“Why the Japanese did not attack that tanker is beyond my comprehension,” Russell said. “It would have caused a lot of damage.”
The Oklahoma first sailed in 1914 and served in World War I. Its mission in WWII was to pick up float planes and boats. It had been docked in Hawaii for more than a year and did not return to service after the attack.
Of the 1,354 men on board the Oklahoma, 429 died that day. Many Russell considered friends.
Four years ago, just 29 of his shipmates were still alive and of 45,000 people stationed at Pearl Harbor, only 2,000 were alive.
Today, even fewer remain.
Russell was escorted to the memorial at the Albany American Legion post on Monday by his former neighbor Mikayla Miller.
“We lived next to him and I have known him since I was about 3 years old,” she said. “I love hearing his stories.”
Although Russell is the last known mid-valley survivor, the family of Harry Scott, who also served about the USS Oklahoma, was present and recognized at Monday’s memorial. For decades, Scott was a leader of the local Pearl Harbor survivors group.
Support Local Journalism
The attack began about 7:48 a.m. as fighters, dive bombers and torpedo bombers attacked U.S. ships docked at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, then a U.S. territory. The attack came in two waves, with planes launched from six aircraft carriers.
All eight U.S. battleships were damaged and four were sunk. Six were returned to service, and the USS Arizona serves as a landmark memorial to the event.
Some 2,403 Americans were killed, including 2,008 Navy personnel, 109 Marines, 218 soldiers and 68 civilians. Of those who perished, 1,177 were aboard the USS Arizona. The bodies of 900 remain on board the wreckage.
Also damaged that morning were 188 U.S. aircraft. The Japanese lost 239 aircraft, five midget submarines and 64 servicemen.
It was Sunday morning, and the Nebraska-reared Russell was reading a book preparing to go on duty.
Russell said he had enlisted in the Navy to escape the poverty of the Great Depression. He had served aboard the USS Oklahoma for about 18 months before the attack.
When the Oklahoma was bombed, Russell made it to the top deck and then leapt about six feet to the USS Maryland, catching a rope to keep him out of the fuel that was burning atop the water.
Russell helped load anti-aircraft guns on the Maryland for the rest of the attack.
He spent the remainder of World War II serving aboard the USS Mahan, a destroyer, until it was heavily damaged by a kamikaze attack and sunk by U.S. forces to avoid its capture by the Japanese in December 1944.
The Mahan had provided support for Marines landing at Guadalcanal and engaged in numerous battles.
Russell remained in the Navy after the war, traveled extensively around the world — including Japan — and retired in 1960. He worked in the transportation field until retiring in 1980.
Members of Post 10 presented Russell with a framed puzzle depicting the Pearl Harbor attack that Russell had put together.
“Most of the witnesses of that day are no longer with us," Solomon said. "It was a day that united Americans and changed the world.”
Post 10 Chaplain Floyd Bacon gave the invocation and benediction.
Colors were presented and retired. The Post 10 Honor Guard included Howard Jenks, Rick Dominguez, Dick Newkirk, Rob Walker, Dick Wygant, Kirt Snider and Guillermo Mejia.
Taps was played by Gene Carl, and there was a 21-gun salute.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!