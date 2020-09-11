Mid-valley residents remember those who perished in 9/11 attacks

Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa said the 9/11 attacks “touched all of our hearts across the nation. We are all one nation together.”

Konopa said Oregon is facing another devastating event with nearly 1 million acres of wildland fires.

“We must make sure our hearts are with everyone,” Konopa said. “Our landscape has changed. Lives have been lost. People have been hurt and homes lost.”

Konopa said she has lived in Albany her whole life and has never seen a fire of this magnitude, what she called an unprecedented event.

Konopa said the first responders helping people with wildfires today, have the same caring hearts as those who ran into the World Trade Center to help others while it was collapsing around them.

“They saved lives then and they are doing the same thing today,” Konopa said.

Senatorial candidate Jo Rae Perkins said she vividly remembers learning about the attacks 19 years ago and those memories stir deep emotions within her.

“We have way more things in common than not,” Perkins said. “We all need to love and be loved; to have a roof over our heads; food; and to have the government leave us alone to enjoy our lives as we see fit.”