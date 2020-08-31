Mop up begins at 14-acre Green Peter fire

“It’s in an extremely steep area,” Tucker said. “You can’t drive there. It’s been really difficult for the firefighters to get up the steep hillsides, and there are loose rocks.”

Tucker said Linn County Emergency Management is on point in case any of the firefighters are injured. Director Joe Larsen has been in contact with the Oregon National Guard in case a helicopter is needed to transport someone to a hospital.

“They have a hose line nearly all the way around it,” Tucker said. “As of late Sunday, they were trying to keep the fire on the ground as much as possible, out of the tree crowns.”

The cause of the fire is unknown but is under investigation.

“We want to thank everyone for their quick suppression response that started as soon as this fire was reported,” BLM spokesperson Jennifer O’Leary said. “We want to encourage people to be extra careful as hot weather moves in this week. If they are heading out onto public lands for the holiday weekend, please be mindful of public use restrictions and anything that might start a fire.”

Multiple engines from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home unit were the first responders to the fire.