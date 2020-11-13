Music scholarships available online

Applications for the Oregon Music Teachers Association’s Guthrie and Jenks music scholarships are available on the Benton Community Foundation’s website at www.bcfgives/org.

One $2,000 scholarship and two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Deadline for submissions is Feb. 5.

Deadline for manuscript and required performance, made separately, is Feb. 15.

Students graduating from high schools in Linn, Benton or Lincoln counties in 2021, as well as former graduates from these counties studying music at an institution of higher learning, may apply.

This year, organizers ask that applications be made electronically, while performance requirements must be met by videorecording.

Interviews will be conducted via Zoom on Feb. 20.

Members of the Oregon Music Teachers Association in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties will also receive applications, as will music faculty at Oregon colleges and universities.

Go to the Benton Community Foundation website for the application form and further details.

