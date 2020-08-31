Music video suggests, "Let's Talk Love"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’ve all had some catchy tune stick in our head that follows us around for days at a time.

Pesky tunes like Tiny Tim’s “Tiptoe through the tulips,” the mellow “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole or the rowdy “My Maria” by Brooks and Dunn.

We hum them in the shower, sing them while driving to and from 60 years in the making the office and they lull us to sleep — or keep us awake — at night.

But Lebanon resident Tony Hayden has kept a tune started by his friend Robert Morgan alive for more than a half-century, and with the help of his friend and composer Suzannah Doyle of Corvallis and music producer Kevin Gershan of Los Angeles, Morgan’s “Let’s Talk Love” is now a lively music video.

“Tony had memorized as much of the song as he could,” Doyle said of how the 60-year journey from a ditty to music video transpired.

Doyle said she and Hayden have been friends for nearly 20 years and he told her about the song at a birthday party.

“I put chords to it, fixed words and in 2012, we charted it out,” Doyle said.

The story actually began many years before, in the winter of 1959, when Hayden met Morgan at the U.S. Army Information School in Ft. Slocum, New York.