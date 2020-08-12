New COG head has heart of a social worker

Ryan Vogt brings decades of work experience helping people in need to his new role as executive director of the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments.
Vogt succeeds Fred Abousleman, who resigned in September after six years guiding the council that works in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.
A Phoenix, Arizona, native, Vogt and his wife, Donna, moved to Oregon in 1997.
Vogt comes to his new job after more than 22 years with the Department of Human Services, primarily child welfare work. He also worked as the labor relations manager for the Department of Human Services and spent two years with Oregon Housing and Community Services.
Vogt says by coming to the council of governments, he is returning to a position where he can see the impact of his decisions on people. He said while he enjoyed his job with the housing department, it involved more IT and human relations administration work, one step away from his passion of directly helping people.
“I am a social worker at heart,” Vogt said. “I like working directly with families and seeing how state services can benefit families.”
Vogt said he has had some interaction with the three COG counties. He worked in the area as a child welfare specialist from 2002-2005.
“I want to provide our member communities with the most bang for their buck,” Vogt said. “Our goal should be helping our member governments accomplish their goals. I’m not interested in titles or establishing a name for myself to move up to some national level job. I want to do everything I can over the next eight or 10 years to move this agency in the right direction. I would love for this to be my last hurrah, career-wise.”
Vogt said the council of governments has a broad scope, from Meals on Wheels to making sure seniors are safe and communities have strong internet opportunities.
“I take that responsibility very seriously,” Vogt said. “After 20-plus years at the state level, I have some connections and have weathered good and bad times. I am fairly level-headed and extremely collaborative.”
Vogt said the COG must be “responsive to the needs of many. It’s not about one person trying to make people get in line with his goals. It’s about communities investing in us to deliver services, to figure out their priorities and drive them forward.”
Vogt said he took the job well aware there is the possibility that the council of governments and Community Services Consortium may someday merge.
The COG is governed by a commissioner from Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, plus representatives from cities, tribes and a port.
The program is based in Albany and provides services in community and economic development, senior and disabled services, caregiving, transportation, food security and Medicaid assistance.
Community Services Consortium is based in Corvallis and its governing board consists of the nine commissioners who represent the three participating counties.
It provides assistance in jobs and finances; education and training, including Head Start; food and nutrition; and affordable and safe housing.
The consortium was founded in 1980 and is one of 18 community action organizations in the state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!