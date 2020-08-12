New COG head has heart of a social worker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Vogt brings decades of work experience helping people in need to his new role as executive director of the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments.

Vogt succeeds Fred Abousleman, who resigned in September after six years guiding the council that works in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.

A Phoenix, Arizona, native, Vogt and his wife, Donna, moved to Oregon in 1997.

Vogt comes to his new job after more than 22 years with the Department of Human Services, primarily child welfare work. He also worked as the labor relations manager for the Department of Human Services and spent two years with Oregon Housing and Community Services.

Vogt says by coming to the council of governments, he is returning to a position where he can see the impact of his decisions on people. He said while he enjoyed his job with the housing department, it involved more IT and human relations administration work, one step away from his passion of directly helping people.

“I am a social worker at heart,” Vogt said. “I like working directly with families and seeing how state services can benefit families.”

Vogt said he has had some interaction with the three COG counties. He worked in the area as a child welfare specialist from 2002-2005.