New environmental health director likes long-term planning

Shane Sanderson has found what he hopes will be his long-term job as the director of the Linn County Environmental Health Department and his long-term home in Linn County.
Sanderson, 41, grew up on a farm about 30 miles north of Green Bay, Wisconsin — he owns a share of Packers’ stock — but comes to Oregon from Las Vegas, where he was in charge of regulatory compliance programs for a large private resort/casino.
“I’m thankful to be here,” Sanderson said. “I’ve arrived at my future.”
Sanderson brings extensive experience in public health programs to the job. He succeeds long-term director Rick Partipilo, who retired earlier this fall.
Sanderson earned a degree in history from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, in 2001 and a master’s degree in environmental and public health from the same university in 2002.
His new job in Albany isn’t Sanderson’s first experience with life in Oregon.
“I attended law school at the University of Oregon,” Sanderson said. “But I quickly learned that I would rather be on the prevention side of environmental issues, than litigation.”
He chose the University of Oregon because its environmental law program highly regarded nationwide.
After graduation, Sanderson returned to Wisconsin and worked as a health inspector in Escanaba, a town of about 15,000, then as an environmental program manager in Madison, the state capitol and then was promoted to a director’s job in Eau Claire County.
“It was much like this job and it was truly my favorite job,” Sanderson said. “I really enjoy solving local problems. You get to see a beginning, middle and end of projects. It’s very satisfying.”
Sanderson said he enjoys using data to help solve problems.
“We had a major Lyme disease problem in Wisconsin,” Sanderson said. “It is carried by ticks that live on mice in the summer and deer in the winter. We used data to determine that 50% of the ticks tested in two counties carried the disease, so we focused our project in those areas.”
And the solution was relatively simple.
“Cotton balls were soaked in pyrethrin (a pesticide) and placed inside plastic tubes that were spread about in the forest,” Sanderson said. “When the mice pulled on the cotton to be used to make their nests, they came in contact with the pesticide and the ticks would not stick around. They fell off and died.”
It was in Wisconsin that Sanderson earned the unofficial title as the king of “phone grants.”
“I would get on the phone and start calling all over the place until I found a grant to help pay for projects,” Sanderson said. “For example, we got $50,000 to buy equipment to test for Lyme disease.”
He also like works with college students and he sees potential with LBCC, OSU and the UO being close by.
“College students are eager and do great work,” Sanderson said. “
Sanderson said a job offer that was too good to refuse for his ex wife led the family to Las Vegas and while he enjoyed learning opportunities offered by his work in private industry, he was excited to learn about the job in Linn County.
“I like getting people together around a table,” Sanderson said. “In Las Vegas I also learned to be more sensitive to costs and learned how to leverage resources more effectively.”
Sanderson said he plans to “surround myself with people more knowledgeable than I am about a subject” and then work collaboratively to solve problems.
“I believe in inviting the squeakiest wheels to the table and making people a part of a solution, not a barrier,” he said. “Sometimes you have to help a community get out of its own way to make progress.”
Sanderson said many managers think in terms of the next three months, but he likes to look out five years or more.
“I think strategically, much like playing chess,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson has two brothers who live in Seattle and another brother who lives in Kentucky.
“I hope someday I can buy some land and have a small farm,” Sanderson said. “I grew up tossing hay bales every summer.”