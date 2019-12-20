New environmental health director likes long-term planning

“I would get on the phone and start calling all over the place until I found a grant to help pay for projects,” Sanderson said. “For example, we got $50,000 to buy equipment to test for Lyme disease.”

He also like works with college students and he sees potential with LBCC, OSU and the UO being close by.

“College students are eager and do great work,” Sanderson said. “

Sanderson said a job offer that was too good to refuse for his ex wife led the family to Las Vegas and while he enjoyed learning opportunities offered by his work in private industry, he was excited to learn about the job in Linn County.

“I like getting people together around a table,” Sanderson said. “In Las Vegas I also learned to be more sensitive to costs and learned how to leverage resources more effectively.”

Sanderson said he plans to “surround myself with people more knowledgeable than I am about a subject” and then work collaboratively to solve problems.

“I believe in inviting the squeakiest wheels to the table and making people a part of a solution, not a barrier,” he said. “Sometimes you have to help a community get out of its own way to make progress.”