New Oregon laws take effect Friday

Starting New Year’s Day, Oregon residents will no longer have to prove their immigration status to be eligible for a driver’s license.

It is one of several new laws that take effect Jan. 1.

Oregon joins 13 other states and Washington, D.C., with similar identification laws.

People will still need to prove they are Oregon residents and provide their name and identity.

They will not automatically be registered to vote and will not be eligible for the new Real ID, which will be required for anyone who wants to travel on an airplane beginning Oct. 1. A valid passport will also be accepted.

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said the new law could help law enforcement at times.

“We will now have a name and ID, and sometimes we have had to really work at getting that information when someone is pulled over,” Yon said.

For example, Yon said it was difficult to get information about participants in a homicide on a Harrisburg-area farm a few years ago, because those involved were undocumented and did not have Oregon driver’s licenses.