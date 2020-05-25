No new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 remained at 148 on Monday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

There were 19 new confirmed cases and 4 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 3,949.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties: Clackamas, 4; Deschutes, 1; Jackson, 3; Josephine, 1; Marion, 4; Multnomah, 5; Umatilla, 1; Washington, 5.

A case originally reported as a Linn County case was later determined to be a Marion County case and numbers have been adjusted accordingly.

There have been 1.69 million confirmed cases in the United States and 98,466 deaths. Worldwide, there have been 5.45 million confirmed cases and 346,000 deaths.

