No new COVID-19 deaths; test unit distributed

• Northwest Human Services (Marion County)

• Salud Medical Center (Marion County)

• Sky Lakes Medical Center (Klamath County)

• Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Wallowa County)

• West Valley Hospital (Polk County)

• Woodburn Ambulance (Marion County)

Health officials said the machines will significantly improve the capacity for testing in the communities by allowing greater access to local testing and ensuring that the test specimens do not have to be shipped to distant labs for processing. The point-of-care COVID-19 testing machines are capable of returning positive or negative test results in roughly 15 minutes.

OHA distributed Abbott ID NOW instruments resources based on the following criteria:

• Areas of the state with no access to COVID-19 testing.

• Areas of the state with a limited number of first responders.

• Areas of the state where courier services for the state public health lab and commercial labs are limited or unavailable.

• Areas with a high population of older adults and other at-risk groups.