No time to waste: Freres begins post-wildfire timber salvage

“Scalers are going to have to determine how deep the fire went,” Freres said. “Did it just burn the bark, or did it go deeper? If it’s just the bark and needles, we can debark it and move on. But paper mills are concerned about getting charred wood in chips, so we have to be careful.”

“We may have to run black and green wood on separate runs to segregate the chips,” Freres said.

Freres said it may come to the point that chainsaws will be needed at the mill to remove charred portions of logs.

“We can burn charred wood in our co-gen plant,” Freres said.

Freres said the company had to shut its operations down for two weeks during the fires because smoke was so thick.

“We actually handed out paychecks in the parking lot of the Safeway store in Stayton,” Freres said.

Aaron Hutchinson, who grew up in nearby Gate, is one of six company foresters. The Oregon State University graduate is a third-generation Freres employee, starting with his grandfather Adell, followed by his father, Dean.

His father and mother’s home was destroyed in the fire.