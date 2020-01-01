Nyquist to seek 6th term as Linn County commissioner

Tuesday morning, chairman Roger Nyquist closed the Linn County Board of Commissioners’ final ast meeting of 2019 by noting, “It’s been quite a year.”
That was quite an understatement.
In 2019, Linn County took the lead in a class action lawsuit that led to a $1.1 billion judgment against the Oregon Department of Forestry. The board of commissioners teamed up with the Linn Economic Development Group to secure a $25 million grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation to develop an intermodal transportation facility in Millersburg. There were several other applicants for the western Oregon-based project.
Nyquist, 59, has announced that he will seek a sixth term on the board. Nyquist's first day on the job was Jan. 1, 2001, and he said his decision to try for a seventh term was based on wanting to see those issues through to fruition, because, “I’m passionate about this place where I grew up.”
“We are at a place where we have an opportunity to broaden our economic base as a county and region,” Nyquist said. “This may be the best opportunity I’ve seen in my lifetime. Future generations will benefit if we execute on these opportunities before us as a community.”
Nyquist said the local manufacturing base has improved tremendously in recent years. He said the development of the intermodal transportation facility at the former International Paper mill site in Millersburg has the potential to provide even more mid-valley job opportunities, both industrially and agriculturally.
“The intermodal facility will give manufacturing companies and farming a competitive advantage in the market place in terms of keeping transportation costs as low as possible,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist said he Linn Economic Development Group is working through the engineering phase of the project. The county and the group are also working on how the property will be divided. The county purchased the entire 192-acre site for $10 million and will then subdivide it, based on how much land is needed for the intermodal project, selling that portion to the development group.
“The next step will be to develop an RFP to select a potential operator and establish a fair value to the taxpayers of Linn County,” Nyquist said.
Other projects
Nyquist said other major projects on the commissioners’ plate include the development of a new armory at Highway 34 and Seven Mile Lane. The project has been approved and is waiting on funding.
The county is also working toward he sale of the former Weyerhaeuser mill site in Sweet Home. The property was part of the former Western States Land Reliance Trust, a failed housing development. The county foreclosed on the property 10 years ago in lieu of more than $500,000 in back property taxes. Extensive environmental testing has been completed.
In August, the county offered the 156-acre property at auction and there were no bidders. Now, the county is preparing to offer three parcels on the open market.
You have free articles remaining.
Nyquist said the county will continue to be challenged by the state creating new laws that add costs to the county budget, without providing income to match.
A county lawsuit over unfunded mandates will be heard in the Supreme Court Jan. 7. Linn County contends that a 2016 law requiring employers to pay employees sick leave is an unfunded mandate, which is not allowed under the Oregon Constitution.
“Oregon voters passed Ballot Measures 47 and 50 to keep taxes under control with a 3% annual cap,” Nyquist said. “But the state has continued to impose increasing costs to make doing business more expensive. The state adds 5 to 7% annually due to new laws.”
Nyquist said that puts counties in the position of raising taxes, decreasing services or “pushing back.”
Timber lawsuit
Nyquist said the 26-day breach of contract lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Forestry was intense. Fourteen counties and 151 taxing districts charged that in 1998 the Board of Forestry changed the meaning of the term “greatest permanent value.” In turn, counties in which more than 600,000 acres of state forest lands are located, have been underpaid about $35 million annually based on annual sales.
“It was all about the state not keeping its word,” Nyquist said. “The state contended the counties see the Oregon Department of Forestry as our personal ATM machines, but the truth is the state views taxpayers as its ATM machines and they expect the counties to collect for them. Someone has to watch out for the taxpayers and that is us.”
Linn County’s potential share of the judgment is about $37 million, but Nyquist said it is far too early to determine how that money would be spent.
Although the state is likely to appeal the case, Nyquist said he hopes some of the funds returned to Linn County would be used to spur economic development in communities such as Mill City and Sweet Home that have been greatly affected by a decline in the timber industry over the last 30 years.
“My mother grew up in Mill City. The government has not treated rural communities right,” Nyquist said. “The majority of our state forest lands are in the Mill City area.”
Nyquist said the county will also lose its highly respected administrator Ralph Wyatt at the end of June.
Wyatt will officially retire after managing the county’s day-to-day operations for more than 20 years, a second career after serving with the U.S. Air Force.
“This will be a major change in leadership,” Nyquist said. “Ralph has operated this county at a very high level although we are lean in terms of management and administration.”
Nyquist and fellow commissioners Will Tucker and John Lindsey will select Wyatt’s replacement to lead the county's more than 600 employees.