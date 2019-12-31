Opening the doors of Alzheimer's through music

Humans are tied to music.

Even before we are born, a baby in its mother’s womb hears her rhythmic heartbeat. It’s their first contact with musical rhythms.

Albany pianist Lynn Tylczak believes the same can be said for memory care patients, who most days are locked in a world walled off from others around them.

But music, Tylczak believes, played in the right way, can unlock doors and free them at least for a few minutes at a time.

“I was working with seniors in Salem and would arrive early and usually there was a piano,” Tylczak said. “So, I would start playing and soon, there would be a crowd of people around me.”

Tylczak, who has been playing piano nearly all of her life — her mother was a piano teacher — began doing research about music and its impact on memory care patients.

She said that memorable music can help Alzheimer and dementia patients reduce their risk of falling, improve their mood and behaviors, increase cognition and reduce the use of antipsychotic drugs.

But the key is scoring the music so it is not threatening to them, she said.