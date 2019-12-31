Opening the doors of Alzheimer's through music

Humans are tied to music.
Even before we are born, a baby in its mother’s womb hears her rhythmic heartbeat. It’s their first contact with musical rhythms.
Albany pianist Lynn Tylczak believes the same can be said for memory care patients, who most days are locked in a world walled off from others around them.
But music, Tylczak believes, played in the right way, can unlock doors and free them at least for a few minutes at a time.
“I was working with seniors in Salem and would arrive early and usually there was a piano,” Tylczak said. “So, I would start playing and soon, there would be a crowd of people around me.”
Tylczak, who has been playing piano nearly all of her life — her mother was a piano teacher — began doing research about music and its impact on memory care patients.
She said that memorable music can help Alzheimer and dementia patients reduce their risk of falling, improve their mood and behaviors, increase cognition and reduce the use of antipsychotic drugs.
But the key is scoring the music so it is not threatening to them, she said.
“The University of Finland has done a lot of work in this area,” Tylczak said. “What I learned is that not only do the memory care patients enjoy music of their youth, it’s important that it is performed in a manner that works for them.”
By that, Tylczak said the music can’t be aggressive or pounding. It needs to be calming and inviting. That’s especially important since 70% of Alzheimer’s patients live at home with family caregivers.
Tylczak has dedicated the last 10 months to rescoring some of her newfound friends’ family tunes.
“For some songs, such as 'In the Garden’ I have made 190 notations, because the score is different for people who live in a residential setting, assisting living or memory care,” Tylczak said.
Tylczak has rescored about 80 songs so far and she is inviting other musicians in the area to go online at www.almaximizedmusic.com to learn how they can do the same and help memory care patients and their families in the mid-valley.
“It’s free,” Tylczak said. “I don’t charge when I perform and if someone insists on paying me, I ask them to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Salem.”
Tylczak said she knows all of the standards.
“One man started crying when I played ‘Love Me Tender’ because he used to sing it for his wife,” she said. “Another man, a veteran, was non-responsive, but when I played ‘America the Beautiful,’ and 'taps,’ he saluted.”
Tylczak, 62, said she puts non-copyrighted material on the website.
“Music always makes things better,” Tylczak said. “Memory care patients become more engaged.”
And, Tylczak said, that can help their caregivers relax.
“Being a caregiver is extremely hard on people,” she said. “Elderly caregivers have a 63% greater chance of death than non-caregivers.”
Some Alzheimer’s patients are extremely afraid of water, so Tylczak has scored music to help ease their anxieties.
Other patients have “sundowner’s” syndrome.
They get along fairly well until darkness falls, so Tylczak has scored music that will calm their fears at night.
“I perform twice a week at the Center 50-plus in Salem,” Tylczak said. “Caregivers can drop off their loved ones and get some respite. Sometimes, people start to dance when I play. It gives families relief when they drop off their family members, knowing something good is going to happen for them.”
The Oregon Health Care Association named AlMaximized Music its Innovative program of the year.
Tylczak said her basic song list was derived because they are songs that were most requested without prompting, generate the most audience responses such as clapping, cheering or singing, or prompted an unusual response from someone who had previously been nonresponsive.
Tylczak said she appreciates the support of her husband, Joseph, an engineer at the National Energy Technology Laboratory.
“He has to listen to me work on these songs for hours and he never complains,” she said.
Tylczak grew up in Seattle, but she has lived in Albany for about 39 years. She studied business at Willamette University, played piano in a traveling circus and has written several books, many of them about business.
In the 1980s she championed the use of cause of adding a bittering agent to poisons to lessen the likelihood children would consume them. She has appeared on the Oprah TV show, the Today Show and the CBS Morning News.