As I See It: Don't take away our park

The city of Philomath is currently planning to use Mary’s River Park for the new infrastructure for more growth and development, not the previously dedicated public location on Ninth Street behind PCS & E.D. Hughes.

ODOT plans on doing a major upgrade on the couplet, with the city planning on a large drainage swale pond to hold the runoff and contaminants from the road construction project, dumping them in the park. The numerous environmentally sensitive vegetation species will disappear. Also of note the new treatment plant shows a 1.5 million gallon storage tank also in the park.

Not only is this a betrayal of the “Founders Documents” and covenant establishing the park, but it's a violation of trust for the citizens of Philomath. This needs to be stopped immediately to save the park for future generations as planned.

As a principal founder and purchaser, as president of Philomath 2000 Project, a 501-C-3 nonprofit, its membership and the numerous citizens with their time, energy and money, two massive fundraisers at Morgan Manner helped fund the park purchase. They also built bridges, walking trails, planted numerous species, did ongoing maintenance to established this priceless environmental jewel of Mary's River.

Context of history: 1987’ the Betty Olson Homestead Property (28 acres) was purchased by Philomath 2000 board of directors with a clear commitment by all parties (including the city of Philomath) involved to preserve its natural environmental state for our community.

Philomath 2000 deeded the 28 acres to Philomath with the collective community vision of creating a new city civic center. It was named Mary's River Park. Four acres facing Applegate Street between 11th and 10th was later purchased by the city and designated to accommodate a library, community center, city hall, and police station.

Noted Eugene architect Gary Moye worked with the various principle parties to produce the new civic center master plan 1989 which should still be on file with the city. Philomath 2000 was the driving force with its coalition of community partners to create the concept of a new city civic center.

The city acknowledged and confirmed this when they purchase the 4 acres on Applegate Street as planned.

Testimony was submitted to the mayor and council on Sept. 21 concerning the violation of the “Founders Statement & Covenant” — that the park is not to be developed — with no reply. It appears someone in city management removed the founders documentation from the cities “Park Master Plan” when the plan was last updated in 2016.

If the city is allowed to use Mary's River Park in this manner, it will be yet another broken promise by the city.

How ironic that the city hosted a virtual Parks Committee open house on Wednesday Nov. 10 while the public doesn't even know what's going on behind their backs!!

To review the current facility plans and costs visit the city's website, go to https://www.ci.philomath.or.us/watertreatementplant.

Our natural environment is disappearing faster than ever. Let's not lose this beautiful environmental treasure forever!

The definition of covenant, according to Merriam-Webster, is a formal and serious agreement or promise. Philomath citizens need to take action now! The City Council next meets Monday, Nov. 22.

Contact the mayor and City Council at the city of Philomath Website ASAP! Tell them, don't take our park.

Jeff Lamb is a long time community civic activist and business owner and the past president of the Philomath 2000 project.

