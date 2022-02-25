As I See It: Low testing performance of students is dismaying

As readers of this page know, I have written several times over the past years to express my dismay on the low testing performance of students across the country, and especially in the Greater Albany Public School District.

I continue to write because it is my hope that parents and other concerned citizens will contact our elected school board leaders before Monday, Feb. 28, when they have a continued hearing on their academic improvement plan of 2018-19 to urge them to adopt a publicized academic improvement plan that would lead to 100% of our students’ passing the state standardized tests in English and math with strategy and a timeline.

It is an ambitious goal, but it is one that is vitally important to the future of our children, our community and our country.

It is worth repeating that only 32% of our 11th-grade GAPS students passed the state math test in 2019. Further, in two of our elementary schools, only 17% of third-graders passed the state math test, and only 11% passed the English test. This is in spite of the fact that funding for schools has increased by an annual average of 18.49% for the past 16 years.

There are also increases in new corporate taxes for schools, and there was extensive rescue funding last year.

Everyone should agree that this low performance is unacceptable. Would you go to a doctor who was correct only 32% of the time? Would you buy a loaf of bread that was edible only 11% of the time?

It should come as no surprise that business leaders are warning us that they are desperate for employees with skills in technology, engineering and math, and if those skills aren’t found in graduates of American schools, then they will be forced to look elsewhere.

And, as studies have repeatedly shown, students who graduate with low basic skills not only have a tough time finding employment, they also are much more likely to face problems, such as drug and alcohol addiction and homelessness.

The stated mission of GAPS is “Building bridges to lifelong learning and brighter futures.” If GAPS is to be true to that mission, then they must do whatever they can to ensure that every student graduates with a basic understanding of math, and the ability to read and comprehend.

I am soon to be 94 years old. And it is my fondest hope that I will live long enough to see a time when I don’t need to write any more letters bemoaning the quality of public-school education. Until that time comes, however, you can count on the fact that I will continue to raise my voice. I urge other concerned citizens to raise theirs, too.

Mae Yih is a former state representative and former state senator whose lengthy political career began in Albany. She served three terms in the Oregon House of Representatives and five terms in the Oregon Senate.

