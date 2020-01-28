As I See It: Mayor looking out for Albany

Importantly, Konopa is trying to protect our right to have a say in how our city and its neighborhoods are developed. Real estate and development interests quietly took away individuals' right to have a voice in annexations to a city a few years ago with HB 1573. It was shameful how stealthily this took place. Few citizens even knew about that bill.

Same with HB 2001, the one recently passed by the state saying cities had to allow building of ADUs. This took away cities' right to have a say in whether or not they could afford to add ADUs.

I object to having my voice silenced or having the voice of my city government silenced by the state. HB 2001 was not even known to several mayors of small cities until after it passed. That is how sneakily some of city rights to home rule were taken away.

While some aspects of building ADUs are good, maybe this can be done in another way. I was thoughtful about where I wanted to live and purposefully chose a fairly dense neighborhood in order to cut down on driving and to be close to city amenities. To change the nature of our neighborhood all of a sudden is an infringement on our rights.

If ADUs are to be built, then maybe consider a case-by-case system or plan a neighborhood to be built out that way, with all home purchasers knowledgeable about how the neighborhood will be built.

In terms of housing affordability, we need to look at other reasons, besides just supply, that are in play here. Do people know that Realtors are moving here just to cash in on the hot market? Do people know that some investors are buying up newly built houses in order to rent them and cash in? Regulations in some areas state you cannot rent below what the market will bear? These practices drive up housing costs tremendously.

Therese S. Waterhous, PhD, RDN, CEDRD-S, FAED, lives in Albany and owns Willamette Nutrition Source LLC in Corvallis.

