As I See It: Philomath is stronger when it's inclusive

During my years of being a highly active volunteer and resident of Philomath, a few things have been brought to my attention.

In the shadow of the recent local election, I have no wish to add to the level of tension, but rather the opposite — to bring it down to an equal and calming atmosphere for our new and long-term residents. This is my perspective of my years as a Philomath resident.

For me, as a young adult, the Philomath Community Library has often been a place of extracurricular and learning experiences; the staff, always pleasant and helpful. This treatment and respect cultivated long-term friendships and prompted a feeling of safety and trust.

I have grown up in our quiet community and spent countless hours meeting new people, volunteering at the local soup kitchen, food distribution program and library, and recently our fire department. Each place had a new set of experiences, both fascinating and educational.

This time spent in our community has granted me the ability to observe different personalities and how they work with others. As a citizen of Philomath, I have seen things that, as individuals and a community, we could improve on to make this a safer and more welcoming place for everyone.