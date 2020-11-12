As I See It: Philomath is stronger when it's inclusive

During my years of being a highly active volunteer and resident of Philomath, a few things have been brought to my attention.
In the shadow of the recent local election, I have no wish to add to the level of tension, but rather the opposite — to bring it down to an equal and calming atmosphere for our new and long-term residents. This is my perspective of my years as a Philomath resident.
For me, as a young adult, the Philomath Community Library has often been a place of extracurricular and learning experiences; the staff, always pleasant and helpful. This treatment and respect cultivated long-term friendships and prompted a feeling of safety and trust.
I have grown up in our quiet community and spent countless hours meeting new people, volunteering at the local soup kitchen, food distribution program and library, and recently our fire department. Each place had a new set of experiences, both fascinating and educational.
This time spent in our community has granted me the ability to observe different personalities and how they work with others. As a citizen of Philomath, I have seen things that, as individuals and a community, we could improve on to make this a safer and more welcoming place for everyone.
Instead of discouraging people's voices to be heard, encourage everyone to bring forth their perspective, because each one will be unique and contribute greatly to the inclusivity of our community and will help each one of us to see a different point of view.
Instead of putting up walls against your neighbors, reach out, make new friends, learn new things and build a stronger community and support system.
Instead of reacting to something you may not agree with, search out and find why that person sees things differently, and respond once you have put yourself in their shoes.
Instead of placing seeds of bitterness in someone’s heart, plant seeds of encouragement and support, even if you have a different point of view.
Changing our outlook and treatment of one another and as a community will make Philomath a safer, more inclusive and encouraging community — one that other communities can look up to.
This is my perspective of areas we can improve to become a stronger community. Changing the world, one voice at a time.
Encourage, don't discourage.
Be friendly, like Dax.
Rachel Biscoe, 18, is a lifelong resident of Philomath. She has volunteered for Philomath Community Gleaners, is a graduate of the Philomath Citizen’s Academy and is enrolled in the Fire Academy Program to become a firefighter. Dax is a Nova Dynamics robot that makes food deliveries in Philomath.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!