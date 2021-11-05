As I See It: Public officials need to step up

City officials have said that efforts to post and clear camps where folks experiencing houselessness are living are paused. So I was surprised on Oct. 13, when a crew from the Oregon Department of Transportation, with support from Corvallis Police Department officers, arrived at Michael’s Landing to post campsites. I wasn’t the only one surprised.

I called Capt. Jason Harvey of the Police Department, who said he had no knowledge of his officers being present at a posting.

The Benton County Health Department said it was not aware that ODOT crews were moving forward with clearing. Guy Mamac of ODOT said that he had never been informed that the city’s efforts to clear and post camps had been paused. (This is true for other organizations as well, such as the Street Outreach and Response Team, which received no communication from the city regarding the pause). Mamac also said that he had emailed the Health Department about the clearing but had received no response.

When the site was swept on Oct. 25, service providers, present to offer whatever help they could to those being displaced, explained to ODOT’s Mamac the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding sweeps during a pandemic. These guidelines presumably informed the city’s decision to pause the sweeps, along with the reality that COVID-19 is so pervasive among those without shelter that we now presume all folks experiencing houselessness are positive. Mamac responded that it would be helpful if there was better communication between the entities involved. Indeed. I cannot understand how — at this point in the pandemic — we are still failing to create clear systems of communication when people's lives are at stake.

Now, ODOT reports that it is moving to sweep the BMX park on Nov. 15.

It’s winter. And once again, we have failed to identify appropriate shelter for people living outdoors.

The shelters are full. The former Budget Inn, now operating as an emergency shelter, is full. Community Outreach Inc. is full. The SafePlace waiting list is at 168, more and more of them families with children. There is nowhere to go.

At this point, because we have not allowed people to shelter in place and we have disrupted camps sheltering people with confirmed COVID cases, we can only presume that the disease will run rampant through the population.

Benton County says money is not an issue — so can someone tell me why proper quarantine rooms have not been established? Why hasn't a hotel been leased for this purpose? Why aren't meals and testing and resources being routed through the county? Why are the five rooms Unity Shelter reserves for quarantine the best the county says it can do?

The community’s nonprofit sector is being asked to shoulder a public health emergency that does not belong to us.

Stop the sweeps. Fix the communication gaps. Find safe places to shelter our positive cases.

Those are my suggestions. What suggestions can our public officials offer?

I keep asking these questions of city and county officials and staff. The most concrete response I get is that they are moving as quickly as possible and feel “hurt” by public comments about lack of care.

I am tired of elected officials prioritizing their own comfort over making effective choices. Not wanting to hear how dire the suffering is, is an act of privilege that is extraordinarily tone-deaf during a public health emergency and an accompanying housing crisis. Not wanting to be held accountable for inaction is a misunderstanding of their own responsibility.

The Rev. Jennifer Butler is senior pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Corvallis.

