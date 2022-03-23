As I See It: Russia’s war on Ukraine expands moral and spiritual vacuum worldwide

So you say that you don’t want to get involved? Too bad, you are!

As our communities become increasingly more violent and people ask, “What has happened to our country,” they blame political polarization, families, churches, schools, courts, cable television, drugs; the list goes on and on.

We would like to think that we and the civilized nations of the West somehow have a corner on morality. Could it be that these same countries of high public criticism cannot find the collective morality and courage to speak out, take actions, stop the insane murder, war crimes, genocide that are currently in broadcast and taking place daily?

Violence and insanity every day is like a cancer in the subconscious psyche of all people of conscience. This produces what I will call “the Ukraine Syndrome of conscience.”

As we watch in despair, this creates a moral and spiritual vacuum. People and countries act out more and more violently on the conscious plane. This is destructive behavior directed toward other human beings. This is eventually all of us.

How ironic that the two World Wars and all of the madness that they brought with them to humanity started in the same part of the world. Hitler and Stalin have nothing on Putin!

As the 21st century proceeds, the collective responsibility of our technology and wonders need not turn to nightmares that produce a challenge to the very existence of the spirit of man.

These problems can be solved, but our leaders need to lead and to realize that immoral behavior and lack of spiritual values can produce the most dangerous threat that civilization has ever faced. Simply put, humans bear witness to the past and the future yet to come.

We need to realize that the world is a fragile coalition between man and nature. Our actions of the past cannot be allowed to continue, or Ukraine will become nothing more than one of the pages in the history book on humanity, leading to its own destruction.

The time for talk has passed. The credibility of NATO, the European Union, the United Nations, the rule of international law is what we’re talking about here! How do you put a price tag on freedom of expression, self-governance and democracy?

Come on, leaders of the free world and peoples of conscience, the window of opportunity to speak out and stop this slaughter is fast closing. At some point, this will spread to all of Europe and our own lives (as if it already hasn’t). Then, as in the past, people will say, “How could this be, that we lost our way again?”

Only to repeat history, this time with weapons of mass destruction and technology (and that means all weapons, everything), dragging the West into this conflict at an unimaginable price. You can either pay now or pay later, or, in other words, speak now or forever hold your peace.

If Russia’s President Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons, you should believe him. Remember, you can’t get a little bit pregnant; you’re knocked up or you’re not!

Contact your church, school, senator, congressman, the U.N., the president of the U.S., etc., and get involved. Like I said at the beginning, you don’t want to get involved? Too bad, you are!

Have we learned nothing? Cancer cares not about political or ideological affiliations.

We have no choice but to stop these war crimes and insanity, for we dare not lose the very morality and conscience that separates man from beast.

Jeffrey R. Lamb is a longtime community civic activist and business owner, and past president of the Philomath 2000 project.

