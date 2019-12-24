Classic Editorial: 'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'

Editor’s note: Following is the response of editor Francis P. Church to 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon in an unsigned editorial published Sept. 21, 1897, on page 6 of the New York Sun.

We take pleasure in answering at once and thus prominently the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun:

“Dear Editor: I am 8 years old.

“Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.

“Papa says, ‘If you see it in The Sun, it's so.’

“Please tell me the truth: Is there a Santa Claus?"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia O'Hanlon

115 West Ninety-Fifth Street

Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men's or children's, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.