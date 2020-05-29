Editorial: Democrat-Herald planning candidate endorsements

This October will bring big changes to our opinion page, at least on the east side of the Willamette River.
For the November general election, the Albany Democrat-Herald will make endorsements on candidates in selected statewide and local races for the first time in decades.
Readers of the Corvallis Gazette-Times, of course, just reacted with a collective yawn. They’re already used to editorials on who the best candidates are for public office, even if those residents are “just” competing for a seat on the Corvallis City Council. More on that in a bit.
For years and years, the Democrat-Herald’s editorial board has showed its support or scorn of local and certain statewide measures, but avoided endorsing political candidates.
The reasoning behind that policy was that the editorial board was simply thankful that candidates were running for office.
And, of course, we’re still grateful.
Residents who step up to serve communities in this manner, especially in unpaid positions, fuel our democracy.
Local politicians don’t amass power or glory, and the reality is quite the opposite in many instances. They open themselves up to immense criticism. As we’ve noted before, these officials can't go to the grocery store to grab a gallon of milk without being buttonholed by a constituent who wants to talk about potholes or other issues.
And it’s not as if the problems in society are getting any easier to solve. That was true even before the novel coronavirus pandemic.
There’s so much at stake, and even serving on a local city council isn’t exactly small potatoes. Small town city budgets in the mid-Willamette Valley regularly run in the millions of collars. For example, Monroe, Brownsville and Scio recently had budgets that topped $2 million. None of those cities exactly qualifies as a teeming metropolis, unless perhaps if you live in Sodaville or Waterloo.
On the larger end of things, the Corvallis City Council’s proposed budget for next fiscal year stands at nearly $180 million.
Serving on that government body, or the Albany City Council, or leading those cities as mayor, is an immense responsibility.
The importance of local political races is a major reason why we’ve decided to make endorsements of candidates in both Linn and Benton counties. Informing voters of who the best candidates are is critical.
At the same time, we’ll try not to be overly critical of candidates that don’t get our stamp of approval, as many of these are outstanding residents who care deeply about the towns they live in and the region. Many of these people would be fine choices, as well. Just look at the Republican primary for Oregon House District 17, which featured several worthy candidates.
Statewide races are also important, of course. Unfortunately, there have been fewer voices in the newspaper industry opining on these races as of late. Budget cuts to media groups throughout the state has meant the downsizing or elimination of opinion pages and local editorials.
In that respect, the Gazette-Times’ tradition of endorsing candidates becomes more crucial, as well. And that also is part of the reason why the Democrat-Herald has adopted the Gazette-Times’ policy of endorsing candidates, not just measures.
As our newspapers’ opinion pages have merged, we’ve sought to continue our mostly moderate, but somewhat conservative editorial stance of recent years. And that stance will continue with our endorsement of candidates.
If you recall, the Gazette-Times endorsed Knute Buehler’s bid to become governor of Oregon in 2018. At the time, Buehler was running as a moderate against Gov. Kate Brown, and hadn’t made the switch to supporting Donald Trump.
The bottom line here is that we’ll try to choose the best candidate for the mid-Willamette Valley, regardless of party affiliation. We’re looking for true Oregonians in the spirit of Tom McCall, or, perhaps in more recent years, Frank Morse.
On a final note, thanks to all of our readers who submitted letters to the editor regarding the May primary. On many days this month, our opinion page was filled with letters.
The plethora of correspondence is just another sign of how invested residents are in their communities here in the mid-Willamette Valley.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!