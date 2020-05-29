Editorial: Democrat-Herald planning candidate endorsements

And it’s not as if the problems in society are getting any easier to solve. That was true even before the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There’s so much at stake, and even serving on a local city council isn’t exactly small potatoes. Small town city budgets in the mid-Willamette Valley regularly run in the millions of collars. For example, Monroe, Brownsville and Scio recently had budgets that topped $2 million. None of those cities exactly qualifies as a teeming metropolis, unless perhaps if you live in Sodaville or Waterloo.

On the larger end of things, the Corvallis City Council’s proposed budget for next fiscal year stands at nearly $180 million.

Serving on that government body, or the Albany City Council, or leading those cities as mayor, is an immense responsibility.

The importance of local political races is a major reason why we’ve decided to make endorsements of candidates in both Linn and Benton counties. Informing voters of who the best candidates are is critical.