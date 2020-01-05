Editorial: Roses and Raspberries for Jan. 5

There’s no question that some sort of action is needed to protect the most heavily used portions of this mountain wonderland, which are being loved to death by outdoors enthusiasts. But the Forest Service is considering permit fees ranging from $4 to $11 a day to enter these wilderness areas.

That’s just too high for some people. No American should be priced out of their own public lands, and that’s what will happen if these fees go into effect. The Forest Service needs to take that into account as it puts the new permit system in place.

• ROSES to big tippers. As reported in another wire story in our papers this week, an anonymous couple left a $2,020 gratuity on a $23 check last Sunday at the Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, Michigan. It wasn’t a mistake: The credit card receipt read “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”

Waitress Danielle Franzoni, the 31-year-old single mom who received the unexpected tip, was blown away by this act of kindness performed by a pair of strangers. “They don’t know how hard it’s been,” she said.

Franzoni, who was living in a homeless shelter this time last year, shared a little bit of the wealth later at another local eatery, where she left a $20.20 tip on the table.