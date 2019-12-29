Roses and Raspberries for Dec. 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

These are just two of the countless efforts around our region to make sure no child is left behind during the holiday season, and every one of them is built on the generosity and compassion in the hearts of countless sponsors and volunteers. It’s a good reminder that, no matter what our differences may be, we’re all part of a single community, and there’s enough love to go around for everyone.

• ROSES to the Philomath School District, which announced plans to reopen the Clemens Community Pool on Jan. 6.

The pool, a priceless community resource in this small Benton County town, has been closed since September. Initially the shutdown was supposed to be temporary, just long enough to make some repairs to the locker rooms and decking. But after the pool director resigned, the district was unable to find a certified pool operator to take over management of the facility, and it began to look like it might never reopen. With the hiring of Ludwig Avendano, that problem has been solved, and the district will celebrate the pool’s reopening with a week of free swimming.