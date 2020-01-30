Commentary: Why impeachment does not 'overturn' an election

Furthermore, the president would have made decisions with continuing consequences. Cabinet members appointed by the ousted president would remain in line for the presidency in case the next three people in the line of succession (the vice president, the speaker of the House and the president pro tem of the Senate) were not qualified to be president or refused to serve.

Executive orders issued by the president would remain in effect. Appointments to the courts would remain as a presidential legacy, for better or for worse. Ambassadors removed by the president would remain removed. Legislation signed by the president would remain on the books.

A number of federal judges (but none on the Supreme Court) have been impeached and removed from office. But like a president who has been ousted, these judges had already decided many cases the outcomes of which were not affected.

The use of the "overturning an election" argument by President Trump's lawyers weakens their case. Why waste time making a legally idiotic argument when you have good arguments? It rather suggests that you do not have better arguments.