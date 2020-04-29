Mailbag: 401(k) plans do well over long haul

Mailbag: 401(k) plans do well over long haul

Frank Lathen’s April 15 defense of defined benefit pension plans vs. defined contribution 401(k) plans includes a fatal flaw.

He disregards decades of high market returns and assumes current large short-term losses have a catastrophic ongoing effect on withdrawals. They do not.

Look at it as a 40-year window — what you invest in 1979, you withdraw in 2019. We obviously cannot know how the 40-year period ending Dec. 31, 2020, will turn out, but we do know where the 39 years ending Dec. 31, 2019, did — every dollar invested in 1980 became $66.18. (Google “compound annual growth rate S&P 500.”)

Note that those 39 years included 1987 (stock market crash) and 2008 (financial crisis), but each $1 still became $66. Even if 2020 ends up mirroring the financial crisis year (down 37.22%), you’d still see a multiple of 41.55. 

So, how might this turn out for Mr. Lathen’s young colleagues at Wah Chang? A fairly typical company plan invests 9% of salary annually, so let’s use that. An employee earning $25,000 would then see $2,250 go into his account in 2020.

If the forthcoming 40 years were to mirror our hypothetical substandard number for 2020 (including the 37% loss in year 40), he’d still be able to pull out $93,488 in 2060. Conversely, a replication of the period ending Dec. 31, 2019, makes that $197,685.

Not bad for a guy currently making 12 bucks an hour. If I were 25 and working at Wah Chang (or anywhere), I’d be tickled to trade the pension plan for the enhanced 401(k).

John Brenan

Corvallis

