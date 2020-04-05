Mailbag: A simple idea to help businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of the businesses we count on under normal circumstances are struggling to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are ways we can help. This is just one simple idea.

The restrictions of social distancing and fears of surface contamination have many of us avoiding the takeout food option, while many services such as salons are closed down.

An approach which may be in some cases even more effective is purchasing gift certificates or cards for future use. Not only does it reduce the risk of inadequate social distancing, it is like a small short-term interest-free loan to that business in return for a product you will use in the future anyway.

The business receives the income now while not incurring a product or service expense, postponing those expenses until they are open for business again. Increased current income + reduced current expenses = more current revenue when needed most.

In order to spread the idea, I would hope it might be possible for the newspaper to encourage business to submit how gift certificates can be purchased. If the paper could either publish the list developed in the print version, or if that isn’t feasible, post it on the paper’s website and publicize the link in print, your readers would be able to easily access them.