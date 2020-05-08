Mailbag: A time to make Zoom

I live at home in perfect harmony
With my wife, the soil and the rain,
No longer critical of any worker,
Or showing crowds disdain.
No, I have found my inner peace mode
As I read yet another barren book,
Avoiding hugs and kisses,
"Gregarity" on a hook.
Who needs to touch and feel you?
Whoever you may be,
I am so confident I will make it,
Yet please presume my tomb and Zoom me!
Wayne Spletstoser
Shedd
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!