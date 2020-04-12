Mailbag: Albany residents not staying home

At 1:30 April 1, I was at the pickup spot to get our grandson for his parenting time with his dad, and from all the traffic that was out and about, I keep thinking that Governor Brown must have declared the stay-home directive over.

I usually pick up my grandson on Wednesday at his school, and the traffic that was out was about the same as I saw before the governor issued this directive. Albany residents apparently are not taking this “stay home, stay safe” very seriously. Shame on you if you were one of these people, and praise you people who are staying home.

Carol Docken

Albany

