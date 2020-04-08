Mailbag: Allowing self-serve gas a bad idea

Mailbag: Allowing self-serve gas a bad idea

The decision to allow self-service gas pumping is a bad decision. The gas pump will be one of the most widely handled pieces of equipment during this pandemic. Nearly every family depends upon it. You cannot operate it with your elbow. For attendants, however, the risks, with proper practices, can be relatively low compared to many other jobs.

If customers stay in their cars, the only contact needed is the credit card or money transfers. Make these safer, as other businesses have done, and pay attendants a decent wage. If instead, service stations enact self-service, they should be required to install large warning signs! And we customers, particularly health care workers and the elderly, should avoid them and go to more responsible service stations.

David Bella, Ph.D.

Corvallis

